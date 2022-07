Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new Maritime Doctrine, in which he called the "U.S. course to dominate the World Ocean and increase NATO activity" the main threats to the Russian Federation

This was reported by Russian media.

Maritime Doctrine is a plan according to which the Russian military fleet will operate in the near future. In particular, it involves the intensification of maritime activity of the Russian Federation in the Svalbard archipelago, Franz Joseph Land, Novaya Zemlya and Wrangel Island.

"The determining factor in relations between the Russian Federation and NATO is the inadmissibility of the advance of the Alliance's infrastructure to the country's borders," the new doctrine says.

Russia plans to strengthen groups in the Black Sea and develop infrastructure in the Crimea. It is planned to increase the number of ships there and build new port complexes in the Baltic Sea.

Russia plans to expand cooperation with Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as well as naval cooperation with India.

