Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, gave evidence that the war crime in Olenivka was precisely a terrorist attack by the Russian invaders.

Podoliak announced this on Twitter.

"Media continue to write about the "blow at Olenivka." But is there even one proof of a blow?" said Podoliak.

In this regard, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office listed three points that indicate that a terrorist attack took place in the colony in Olenivka, and not a blow.

In particular, first, he said, satellite imagery demonstrates that only one building was damaged.

Secondly, it was to this colony that the prisoners of war were transferred just before the terrorist attack.

And thirdly, as Podoliak noted, the analysis of the photo indicates a thermobaric explosion from the inside.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Azov is finding out the names of the performers and organizers of the shelling of the colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

Azov announced a hunt for those involved in the shelling of a colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

Russian troops launched a targeted deliberate strike on the place of detention of captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This happened on the territory of the penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region. According to the statements of the militants of the so-called "DPR," more than 50 people were killed, another 75 were wounded.