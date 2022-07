Russia First Invites Red Cross To Scene Of Olenivka Tragedy, And Then Not Lets Its Representatives There

Russia has not allowed representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to go to the colony in occupied Olenivka, where about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war recently were killed.

The ICRC announced this on Twitter.

"To be clear, our request to access the POWs from Olenivka penal facility yesterday has not been granted. Granting ICRC access to POWs is an obligation of parties to conflict under the Geneva Conventions," the report said.

The Red Cross said that they had asked in advance to give them access to the colony in Olenivka, offered their help. And the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Russian Federation allegedly agreed to allow the mission of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to the scene of the tragedy in Olenivka.

The Red Cross assured that they continue to seek access to these prisoners of war and to all prisoners of war in this war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Azov is finding out the names of the performers and organizers of the shelling of the colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

Russian troops launched a targeted deliberate strike on the place of detention of captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This happened on the territory of the penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region. According to the statements of the militants of the so-called "DPR," more than 50 people were killed, another 75 were wounded.