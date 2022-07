The occupation authorities of Sevastopol announced a blow to the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. The attack was allegedly carried out by a Ukrainian drone.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the occupation administration of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev.

Five people are said to have been injured in the strike.

"An unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the fleet headquarters, according to preliminary data it is a drone. 5 people were wounded, these are employees of the fleet headquarters, there were no casualties. Everyone received help. The FSB is working, the circumstances are being clarified," the report said.

All festive events in honor of the day of the Russian Navy in the city have been canceled.

It was reported that the Day of the Russian Navy in occupied Sevastopol on July 31 will be held with a festive program, but without a solemn parade.

On April 13, it became known about the strike of the Ukrainian Neptune missile at the Russian missile cruiser Moskva.

On March 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, destroyed the Russian large landing ship Saratov, two more Russian ships Tsezar Kunikov and Novocherkassk suffered damage during an attack by Ukrainian forces.

At the same time, the Moskva cruiser, hit on April 13 by the Ukrainian military, is the most expensive loss of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.