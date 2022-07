The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has become almost wholly dependent on Russia.

This is stated in the Defence Intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

“On 28 July 2022, Russia fired at least 20 missiles into northern Ukraine from Belarusian territory,” the intelligence recalls.

This follows Russia’s use of Belarusian territory to launch the main thrusts of its failed attempt to take Kyiv in February

“His regime has become ever more authoritarian, with the expansion of the death penalty for ‘preparing terrorist acts’. His increasing and baseless accusations of Western designs on Belarus and Ukraine likely indicate that he has become almost wholly dependent on Russia,” the intelligence added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Belarus conducted a rotation of personnel and equipment on the border with Ukraine.

In Belarus, they urge citizens to sign contracts with private military companies of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Belarus continued to check the combat readiness of the army until the end of July.

The intelligence believes that Belarusian troops near the borders with Ukraine do not pose a threat, but Belarus can prepare saboteurs.

On July 3, Lukashenko openly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus believes that currently there is a threat of a ground offensive of Russian troops into the territory of Chernihiv region from the territory of Belarus.