Mykolaiv Came Under Worst Shelling Of All Time. Fires Broke Out At Places Of Strikes

Overnight into Sunday, July 31, the invaders twice shelled Mykolaiv. This was perhaps the worst shelling of all time since the start of the Russian invasion.

The city mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote this on Telegram.

"Today Mykolaiv was subjected to massive shelling. Probably the heaviest of all time. Powerful explosions were heard after 1 a.m. and around 5 a.m. A number of objects were destroyed, residential buildings were damaged," the mayor wrote.

According to him, a number of fires broke out at the places of strikes. Rescuers are working.

As of 7 a.m. on July 31, an air raid siren sounded in Mykolaiv again.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, at least five people were killed as a result of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv, and seven more were injured

Also overnight into July 28, a series of explosions sounded in Mykolaiv during an air raid. Rockets hit a school building - it was destroyed.

Earlier, the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych said that the situation in the city was bad due to constant shelling by Russians and urged the citizens to evacuate to a safer territory.

Besides, the Ukrainian military is preparing for a counteroffensive in Mykolaiv region.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, wrote on Telegram that the shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian troops is another terrorist act of the terrorist country. The enemy is thus taking revenge for its defeats in battles with Ukrainian fighters.