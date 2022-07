The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said that the Ukrainian military in the Sloviansk, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions repelled enemy assaults, while in the Bakhmut direction the occupiers have partial success and are gaining a foothold on the outskirts of the settlement of Semyhiria in Donetsk region.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at our troops from all available firepower along the contact line in the areas of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kodema, Travneve, Zaitseve and New York settlements. Airstrikes near Yakovlivka and Zaitseve. It held assault operations in the directions Pylypchatyne - Pokrovske and Dolomytne - Travneve, was unsuccessful, withdrew. It tried to establish control over the settlement of Semyhiria by storming from three directions, it was partially successful, and established itself on the outskirts of the settlement,” the General Staff says.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillia and Mazanivka. The enemy tried to conduct assault actions near Brazhkivka, was not successful, withdrew.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops from tanks, barrel artillery, multiple launch rocket systems along the contact line and in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Yasnobrodivka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske and Krasnohorivka. It launched an air strike near Avdiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, shelling near Novosilka, Marinka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka and an air strike near Marinka were noted. The enemy conducted assault actions in the direction of Yehorivka - Pavlivka, was not successful, withdrew.

