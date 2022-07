The Norwegian government has announced the transfer of 14 IVECO LAV III patrol lightly armored vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The press service of the Norwegian government has reported this.

"Norway has transferred to Ukraine 14 IVECO LAV III patrol armored vehicles. These vehicles have good mobility and protection, and are of the same type as those used by Norwegian forces in Afghanistan," the report said.

As noted, the vehicles have a request from the Ukrainian authorities, they are supplied in addition to other military equipment, such as artillery, MANPADS and armored personnel carriers, which Norway has already transferred to Ukraine.

"Norway continues to contribute to the struggle of Ukrainians for freedom. The government is constantly assessing how Norway can provide further support to Ukraine in protecting the country from Russian invasion," Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

Note that IVECO LAV III is an army multi-purpose SUV with an armored body, distinguished by its mobility and protection. It can gain speeds of up to 130 km/h. As of 2016, Norway had 170 such SUVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June Norway handed over 22 М109 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.