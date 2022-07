North Macedonia has handed over Т-72 tanks to Ukraine, the country's Defense Ministry confirmed after footage of a convoy of military equipment appeared on social networks. This was reported by the Macedonian edition of PTS on Friday, July 29.

A convoy of Macedonian tanks headed for Ukraine on Thursday, the MoD confirmed, saying they were "third generation" tanks from a battalion that would soon be disbanded.

"The footage shows several tanks with tarpaulin-covered vehicles, but the Ministry of Defense did not say exactly how many tanks were heading to Ukraine. The Macedonian army is armed with 31 vehicles of this type. These tanks were handed over to Skopje authorities by Russia in 2000 during the uprising of the National Liberation Army of Ali Ahmeti," it said.

The Macedonian Ministry of Defense explained the decision to give Ukraine tanks by the fact that in a few years these vehicles will become uncompetitive, and also because they will soon be replaced by modern weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Baykar will transfer to Ukraine the drone for which the Poles raised money for free.

Germany will also transfer 16 Biber bridge-laying tanks to Ukraine.

Also on July 29, at a closed briefing, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in The White House, announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.