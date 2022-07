Russia Intends To "Dissolve It From The World Map Entirely" - US Ambassador To UN Thomas-Greenfield

United States Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Russian Federation intends to dismantle Ukraine "and dissolve it from the world map entirely."

This was reported by the British television channel Sky News.

Thomas-Greenfield said in the UN Security Council that there are increasing signs that the Russian Federation is laying the groundwork for an attempt to annex all eastern regions of Ukraine, as well as the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions "with the goal of holding sham referenda or decree to join Russia.

She also said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "has even stated that this is Russia’s war aim."

These comments came after Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the "continuous pumping" of U.S. and NATO weapons into the Armed Forces of Ukraine only "continued the agony of the regime in Kyiv, lengthening the conflict and increasing losses."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that the United States is considering the possibility of declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.