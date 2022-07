The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have struck the railway bridge over the Dnieper River in Kherson, depriving the Russian invaders of the opportunity to use it, in particular, deliver military equipment.

This was reported by the South Operational Command.

"The results of fire control of the main transport routes in the occupied territories indicate that traffic on the railway bridge over the Dnieper River is impossible," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces attacked the Antonivskyi and Darivskyi bridges, as well as on the road through the dam of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant.

The invaders are trying to repair the bridges, seeking to restore the supply routes of ammunition and heavy equipment.