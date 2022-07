The actual volume of grain exports by Ukraine since the beginning of the 2022/2023 marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023) as of July 29 amounted to 1.405 million tons, which is 43.1% or 1.066 million tons less year over year.

That follows from a statement of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News reports.

325,000 tons of wheat, 131,000 tons of barley, and 941,000 tons of corn have already been exported.

At the same time, during the specified period, the export of wheat flour and flour from other crops decreased 3 times or by 7,300 tons to 3,600 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the export of grain is planned to start this week (July 25-31) from the Chornomorsk Commercial Sea Port (Odesa region).

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov reported that an initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports was signed in Istanbul on July 22 at the suggestion of the United Nations and Turkiye.

According to the results of the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022), Ukraine's actual grain export volumes amounted to 48.508 million tons, which is 8.5% or 3.79 million tons more than over the previous marketing year.