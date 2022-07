The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to the call of the American congresswoman Victoria Spartz to the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres to suspend the grain agreement. Diplomats said that Ukraine would not have participated in the agreements if it had not been confident in the ability to protect the south from attacks from the Black Sea.

This is stated in the comments of the Foreign Ministry on Spartz's statements on the grain agreement.

"Ukraine would not participate in any agreements if it was not confident in the ability to protect the southern region from attacks from the Black Sea. In accordance with the "grain" agreement, the UN and Turkiye committed themselves to ensure the implementation of the agreement by Russia. Ukraine has completed the necessary preparation for the restoration of safe grain exports and expects the corresponding steps of other parties. The security situation is controlled by the Armed Forces," it was said.

The comments note that in the current conditions there are no simple solutions, but "Congresswoman Victoria Spartz's attempt to undermine the "grain arrangement" with her next statement right now is to deal a devastating blow to Ukrainian farmers and the economy in need of export and income, as well as undermine global food security."

The Foreign Ministry urged Ukrainian media and social media users to be critical of "attempts to throw another "betrayal" into the Ukrainian information space, which has only two goals: to sow discord in Ukraine and damage Ukraine's relations with its closest international partners."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Congress member Victoria Spartz addressed a letter to UN Secretary General Guterres, urging him to suspend the grain agreement until Ukraine receives proper security arrangements.