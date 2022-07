Pentagon Can Not Yet Name Specific Dates For Acquisition Of NASAMS For Ukraine

The Pentagon could not name the specific timing of the delivery of NASAMS equipment to Ukraine. However, they said that they were moving forward on this issue. This is reported by the official portal of the U.S. Department of Defense.

"I do not have the detailed information on the specifics of the contracting process but we are already in the process of procuring the system,” said an unnamed Pentagon representative.

At that, the U.S. defense official added that the United States began to advance on the issue of purchasing NASAMS, immediately after the announcement of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The mobile Norwegian anti-aircraft missile system NASAMS was developed by the Norwegian firm Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace in conjunction with the American firm Raytheon.