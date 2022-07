US Rep. Spartz Urges UN To Suspend Grain Agreement Due To Lack Of Proper Security Arrangements For Ukraine

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz sent a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urging him to put on hold the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain by sea until Ukraine receives better security arrangements.

This is stated in a letter published on the official page of a member of Congress, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The potential implications of this “grain deal,” which lacks proper enforcement mechanisms, can be very costly for Ukraine. As you are well aware, hours after this deal was signed, Russia hit the Ukrainian port in Odesa with cruise missiles. This reaffirms again that Russia cannot be trusted and effectively negates this agreement," Spartz said in an appeal to Guterres.

The congresswoman stressed that since a significant number of sanctions on grain and fertilizer exports have been lifted from Russia, this agreement should be put on hold until better security arrangements are provided for Ukraine.

"I urge you to deploy UN ships to the Black Sea to enforce humanitarian corridors. Otherwise, Ukraine will run into a higher risk, caused by this arrangement," Spartz urged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) and Turkiye in the Odesa Commercial Sea Port and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to start exporting grain.

Ambassadors of the G-7 countries and Turkiye arrived in Odesa in anticipation of the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports.

Russia launched a missile attack on the Odesa seaport the day after the signing of an agreement on the export of grain.