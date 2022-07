Russian troops fired on a residential district of Mykolaiv at night, one person was killed and 6 were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the night of July 30 - after 1 a.m. - a residential district of the city was fired upon. It is previously known that one was killed and six were wounded," Kim said.

As a result of shelling, high-rise residential buildings suffered significant damage.

"Detailed information is being specified," said the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 29, the invaders fired on one of the districts of Mykolaiv, 5 people were killed, and 7 more civilians were wounded.