Russian troops last day conducted assault actions in the Sloviansk, Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions, in the last three directions the fighting continues.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is unchanged, there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia in these directions.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance and strike at infrastructure facilities with barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the areas of Kharkiv, Prudianka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Borshchova, Lisne, Korobochkyne, Mospanove and Staryi Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out shelling from barrel artillery, rocket artillery and tanks near Asiivka, Protopopivka, Husarivka, Hrushuvakha, Karnaukhivka, Dolyna and Adamivka.

The enemy held assault operations in the areas of Brazhivka and Dmytrivka, was not successful, withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Kramatorsk, Siversk, Spirne and other settlements.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Serebrianka and Spirne, continued conducting air reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out shelling of military and civil infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Kodema, Semyhiria, Travneve, Zaitseve, Kostiantynivka and New York.

Russian invaders also launched an airstrike near Soledar.

Besides, Russians held assault operations in the areas of Vershyna and Travneve, were not successful. Fighting continues near Semyhiria, Zaitseve and Vershyna.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery at the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Pisky and Krasnohorivka.

Airstrikes were carried out near Selidove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske.

The enemy conducted assault operations in the Pisky and Avdiivka areas, was not successful. Near Krasnohorivka, hostilities continue.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out artillery attacks in the areas of the settlements of Marinka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Pavlivka, Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil.

Russians also held assault operations in the Marinka area, were not successful, withdrew.

Near Pavlivka, fighting continues.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy focuses on maintaining its positions and preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.

Russians also keep high intensity of air reconnaissance using UAVs.

The enemy carried out systematic shelling of civil and military infrastructure in areas of 16 settlements, launched airstrikes near Novohryhorivka and Andriivka.

It also carries out active measures to restore logistics routes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, Russian troops could not surround the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Berestove and Nahirne in the Donetsk direction.