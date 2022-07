A sniper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has eliminated the commander of the 331 parachute regiment of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Ivan Pozdeev.

This was reported by a Guildhall source in Ukrainian intelligence.

"On July 28, during reconnaissance of the area, a sniper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the commander of the 331 parachute regiment (military unit 71211, Kostroma) of the 88 parachute division of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Ivan Pozdeev," the message says.

The intelligence added that individual units of the 331 parachute regiment were recorded in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Arkhanhelske in Kherson region in the Kryvyi Rih direction.

Recall, as CNN previously reported, a White House representative at a secret briefing for members of the U.S. Congress named the figure of 75,000 Russian soldiers who have been killed or wounded in Ukraine since the invasion began.