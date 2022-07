AFU "Demilitarized" 12 Ammunition Depots And 4 Bases Of Occupiers In A Day - Spokesman Bratchuk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 ammunition depots and 4 bases of Russian occupiers during the day.

This was announced by the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the day, the Armed Forces demilitarized 12 ammunition depots and 4 bases of Russians:

Henicheskyi district - minus an ammunition depot;

Kherson district - minus an ammunition depot;

Kakhovskyi district - minus an ammunition depot;

Beryslavskyi district - minus an ammunition depot;

Ilovaisk, Donetsk region - minus an ammunition depot;

Nova Kakhovka (district), Kherson region - 2 strikes in the area of the hydroelectric power station + a base of Russians;

Chornobaivka (district) - minus a base + an ammunition depot;

Oleshky (district), Kherson region - minus an ammunition depot;

Brylivka, Kherson region - minus an ammunition depot;

Svatove, Luhansk region - minus a base + an ammunition depot;

Donetsk - minus an ammunition depot;

Brianka, Luhansk region - minus an ammunition depot + a base;

Yasynuvata, Donetsk region - minus an ammunition depot;

Vasylkivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia - minus an ammunition depot.

And this is not even revenge for Olenivka," said Bratchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that AFU gunners destroyed 50 enemy ammunition depots using American M142 HIMARS.