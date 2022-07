Kuleba Calls On UN To Visit Olenivka To Establish Circumstances Of Killing Of Ukrainian Prisoners Of War

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the United Nations (UN) to visit Olenivka, Donetsk region, to establish the circumstances of the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I call on the UN, which contributed to the evacuation of Ukrainian troops from Azovstal, to sharply condemn Russia for the shelling of the detention center in Olenivka and visit the place to establish all the facts of this terrible crime," he wrote.

Kuleba also called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to check the conditions of all Ukrainian prisoners of war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out targeted deliberate artillery shelling of a correctional institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where, in particular, Ukrainian prisoners were held.

The President's Office called the shelling by the Russian Federation of a colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, Donetsk region, a cynical provocation.

Earlier, Kuleba called on the world community to firmly condemn today's shelling of the colony in Olenivka, where more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed.