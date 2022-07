The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a military warehouse of the Russian invaders in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This was written by the head of the Nikopol District Military Administration Yevhen Yevtushenko on his Telegram on Friday, July 29.

"On the opposite bank, an orcs’ warehouse demonstrated a "gesture of good will" and left the chat," it was said.

Yevtushenko did not give any more details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said that it would take about 10 years to restore Luhansk region after the victory of Ukraine in the war over Russia.

On July 25, Haidai said that on three sides, Russian troops tried to reach the border of Luhansk region, but retreated everywhere.

On July 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition and fuel and lubricants depot in the occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk region.