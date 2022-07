Major General Hryhorii Halahan leaves the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook on Friday, July 29.

"Today I leave the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But, I do not abandon the combat brotherhood to which I gave my whole life.

Together with you, we have managed a lot. We continued the development of Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, so that the whole world learned about our soldiers and their valor. Special Operations Forces have repeatedly proved their ability to act on the guard of the world order. Last year, the second unit of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine successfully passed the NATO assessment and received the right to be included in the North Atlantic Alliance in the Rapid Reaction Force. Then there was training of other tactical groups, however, this was damaged by a full-scale invasion of the Russians," the statement said.

Halahan noted that the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine as a single organism were involved in fighting back enemy troops and from the first days of the invasion carry out successful, risky, often daring operations, inflict irreparable losses on the Russian aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Viktor Khorenko as commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Hryhorii Halahan.

By another decree No. 530, Zelenskyy dismissed Halahan from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Both decrees are dated July 25. There are no reasons for the dismissal of Halahan in the document.

Zelenskyy appointed Halahan commander of the Special Operations Forces in August 2020.