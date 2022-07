British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace has said that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation fail simultaneously in many areas of the front in Ukraine. He spoke about this in an interview with Sky News.

"The Russians are failing at the moment on the ground in many areas... Putin's plan A, B, and C has failed and he may look to plan D," Ben Wallace said.

According to him, this means that in the near future we should expect another change in the strategy of Russian troops in Ukraine.

Recall that on Thursday, July 28, PA Media reported, citing an unnamed Western official, that the Russian army finally lost the initiative in the battle for the Donbas.

According to the official, who wanted to remain anonymous, in the near future Russia will not be able to establish control over the region.

And according to analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops are likely to be able to carry out only two major offensive operations in the direction of two cities in Donetsk region.

In addition, earlier the administration of the President of the United States announced estimated losses of Russian troops.