The Federal Ministry of Defence has decided to transfer 16 Biber bridge-layer tanks to Ukraine for greater mobility of ground forces. This was reported by the Federal Ministry of Defence on Twitter on Friday, July 29.

"In order to further support the ground forces, Minister Lambrecht decided to deliver a batch of 16 Biber armored bridge-layers. They can be used to overcome water or obstacles in combat," it was said.

In open sources, it is indicated that the Biber armored bridge-laying tank is designed for quick construction of bridges and crossings to overcome difficult terrain, such as water bodies, ravines, providing mobile movement of troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, Ukraine received a batch of heavy weapons from Germany, consisting of Mars II multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and PzH 2000 howitzers.

On July 25, Ukraine received the first three Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Germany.

On July 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov promised good news on the supply of weapons from Germany.