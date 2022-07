As a result of Russian shelling, about 40 captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed and 130 were wounded, who were held in a penal colony in the village of Olenivka in the uncontrolled part of Donetsk region. This was reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office on Facebook on Friday, July 29.

The PGO noted that production on the killing of prisoners of war in Olenivka had begun.

"Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on July 29, 2022, the occupying state struck at the territory of penal colony No. 120 in the temporarily occupied village of Olenivka, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region. As a result, about 40 people were killed and 130 were wounded. It was established that in this colony, the invaders organized a place of non-freedom, where civilians and prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are illegally detained," the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops launched a targeted deliberate strike on the place of detention of captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On July 29, the founder of the Azov Regiment, Andrii Biletskyi, said that all Azov units began hunting for those involved in today's shelling of the penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region.

Also on July 29, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world community to recognize the Russian Federation as a terrorist state after the murder of prisoners in Olenivka.