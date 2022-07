They Hit Near Stop. There Are Killed And Injured As Result Of Enemy Shelling In Mykolaiv

As a result of the enemy shelling of Mykolaiv, at least 5 people were killed and 7 more were injured.

This was announced by the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

"Apparently, in connection with the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south, the orcs changed their tactics. Yesterday, not during the curfew, they targeted the residential area of ​​the city, as a result of which many houses were destroyed. There is not even a hint of a military object there. Today they fired at another district, they hit near a public transport stop. 12 people are lying on the ground. Emergency services went to the scene," he wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also once again urged people not to neglect air alarms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 28, a series of explosions rang out in Mykolaiv during an air raid warning. Rockets hit the school building - it was destroyed.

Earlier, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that the situation in the city is bad due to constant shelling by the Russians and called on the citizens to evacuate to a safer area.

In addition, the Ukrainian military are preparing for a counteroffensive in Mykolaiv region.