The Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv made a decision to change the preventive measure of ex-Chairman of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi from bail to detention.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by one of Tupytskyi's lawyers.

The decision to arrest in absentia was made on Friday.

Tupytskyi's defense tried to initiate the impeachment of the judge, but the judge called such actions an abuse of the right to impeachment.

Therefore, consideration of the prosecutor's request continued.

At the previous meeting, the court decided to provide Tupytskyi with a free lawyer from the Center for Secondary Free Legal Aid, because his defense did not appear at the meeting.

However, on July 29, Tupytskyi's lawyers came to the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the court refused to arrest in absentia the former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the wanted former head of the Constitutional Court, will not ask for political asylum in Austria and plans to return to Ukraine in the near future.

Tupytskyi, who fled to Austria, was declared an international wanted man.