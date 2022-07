Columns of Russian military equipment are moving 4 days in a row through Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region) towards Kherson.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Melitopol people have been recording the movement of columns of Russian equipment from Mariupol and Berdiansk for the past few days.

"For the 4th day we have observed military equipment transiting through Melitopol. This is 3-4 columns per day. Russians go, both through the city center and around, each column containing from 20 to 30 pieces of equipment," said Fedorov.

According to him, a variety of equipment is moving as part of the columns: tanks, armored personnel carriers, landing vehicles and trucks with infantry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, a column of Russian military equipment of 40 units was recorded in Melitopol moving towards Kherson.