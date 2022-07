Ukraine will increase electricity exports to Europe 2.5 times from July 30.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue to make money for the state and strengthen the energy security of the EU - today ENTSO-E allowed a 2.5-fold increase in the export of Ukrainian electricity to Europe. From July 30, it will be 250 MW. For us, this is an expected decision, since from the beginning of the resumption of exports to the EU, from the first 100 MW, we received daily reports from ENTSO-E technical specialists, which confirmed that the export of Ukrainian electricity in the power grid synchronized with continental Europe is stable, there is no negative impact on the system," he wrote.

Kudrytskyi noted that the EU is aware of the role of Ukrainian electricity, which helps to replace toxic Russian gas, and allows Ukraine to earn money for preparing for the heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko stated that Ukraine aims to increase the capacity for electricity export to European countries to 6 GW in the future.

On June 30, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Europe.