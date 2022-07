Currently, there is a threat of a ground offensive of Russian troops into the territory of Chernihiv region from the territory of Belarus.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

"Artillery fires in Chernihiv region are carried out from the territory of Russia. We see the threat of a possible land offensive from Belarus. And we are ready for this," said Chaus.

He noted that almost all the shelling that occurred recently was carried out from the territory of Belarus, with which Chernihiv region borders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Belarus conducted a rotation of personnel and equipment on the border with Ukraine.

In Belarus, they urge citizens to sign contracts with private military companies of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Belarus continued to check the combat readiness of the army until the end of July.

The intelligence believes that Belarusian troops near the borders with Ukraine do not pose a threat, but Belarus can prepare saboteurs.

On July 3, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko openly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine.