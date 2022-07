The President's Office called the shelling by Russian troops of a penal colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, Donetsk region, a cynical provocation. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Olenivka. Another extremely cynical provocation by the Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the war... A classic, cynical, well-thought-out false flag operation," he wrote.

According to him, the Russian troops inflicted a carefully planned attack on the colony.

Podoliak notes that there are no operational military targets for the Ukrainian army in Olenivka. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have all the tools for accurate identification of objects to be destroyed: ammunition warehouses, operational-tactical headquarters, fuel bases.

The adviser notes that the scale and speed of the information campaign by Russian propagandists indicate that it was a planned, organized action.

According to him, a few days ago, some of the captured Ukrainian defenders were transferred to the barrack that was hit.

Podoliak believes that the purpose of the "Olenivka crime" is to hide evidence of the scale of Russian war crimes and torture, which are becoming more and more frequent, to disrupt agreements on exchanges, to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and specific models of foreign jet weapons that terrifying the Russian invaders.

The adviser notes that the real identities of the killed will be established by Ukrainian intelligence and special services.

"In any case, the Russians deliberately, cynically, premeditatedly killed Ukrainian captives en masse, and this will be investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office and international investigative teams. It is obvious that, sensing the approach of tactical defeats, Russia will resort to new cannibalistic provocations to promote them to global markets. We also demand an immediate firm reaction from the UN and other international organizations - Russia must be excluded from any international institutions," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a targeted and deliberate artillery attack on the penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where, in particular, Ukrainian prisoners were held.

Prisoners from Azovstal were in Olenivka from the first day of captivity.

Russia has repeatedly expressed its intention not to exchange Azov soldiers and to judge them.