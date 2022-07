Russia is forming another strike group near Ukraine. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement of the representative of the Defense Intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, Russia failed to implement its plans for covert mobilization and the creation of 16 volunteer battalions. Rifle units were to be deployed in almost every region of Russia.

"According to confirmed data, 8 battalions were formed by mid-July. This is not enough for the Russian Federation. These battalions were formed haphazardly. Anyone was recruited into them. Therefore, to conduct hostilities, Russia decided to form a third separate army corps. It is currently being formed in to the Western Military District in order to use it as a unit against Ukraine. They announced their plans to form this corps by mid-August," Skibitskyi said.

He also stated the catastrophic understaffing of the combat units of the occupation forces of Russia with officers. According to him, the highest command echelon of the Russian army did not fulfill the tasks set before it in February and March regarding the occupation of Ukraine and was dismissed. Also, the middle command link of the occupation units is significantly understaffed.

Intelligence also sees this problem in the formation of the Third Army Corps and other units that Russia is forming.

According to Skibitskyi, in order to ensure the presence of lower-level commanders in the units, the Russian military leadership is forced to assign the rank of junior lieutenant to the sergeants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of July 29, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops amounted to 40,500 killed.

The Russian invaders tried to advance on Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Velyka Novosilka, but as a result of the fighting they were forced to retreat. Also, the enemy tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the directions of Vodiane and Pisky.

Meanwhile, the Russian invaders have not given up the capture of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions and are concentrating their efforts on holding the captured areas of these regions.