The Verkhovna Rada has exempted teachers of higher educational institutions from mobilization, regardless of their scientific degree.

281 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 7352 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is assumed that scientific, scientific-pedagogical and pedagogical workers are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization during a special period, provided that they work in scientific institutions and organizations, institutions of higher, professional pre-higher, professional (vocational) or general secondary education at the main place of work taking at least 0.75 of the position.

The requirement for the mandatory availability of scientific and scientific-pedagogical workers of institutions of higher and professional higher education, scientific institutions and organizations of scientific rank and scientific degree has also been eliminated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on exemption from mobilization of students and teachers of vocational schools entered into force on June 12.