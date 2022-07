Ready To Export Grain, Waiting For Signal From Partners. Zelenskyy Met With G7 Ambassadors In Odesa Port

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with ambassadors of the G7 countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) and Turkiye in the Odesa Commercial Sea Port and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to start exporting grain.

The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel and also it is stated in a message on the website of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are ready to export Ukrainian grain. We are waiting for signals from our partners to start transportation. It is important for us to remain a guarantor of world food safety. While someone blocking the Black Sea takes life from other states, we allow them to survive," the President wrote.

Among the ambassadors were U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink, British Ambassador Melinda Simmons, Italian Ambassador Pier Francesco Zazo, Canadian Ambassador Larisa Galadza, German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen, Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Remi Duflo, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani.

The President also discussed with them the issues of grain exports and international support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy published a number of photos of a meeting with ambassadors.

During a trip to Odesa, the Head of State got acquainted with the loading of Ukrainian grain on a Turkish grain carrier for further export.

The first loading of the ship since the beginning of the war took place in the Chornomorsk Commercial Sea Port.

Exports will begin with the departure of several ships that have been loaded but have been unable to set sail due to the outbreak of war.

Exports could begin in the coming days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ambassadors of the G7 countries and Turkiye arrived in Odesa in anticipation of the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports.