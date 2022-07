The Verkhovna Rada introduced a moratorium on heat tariff increase during martial law and for 6 months after its end.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the corresponding bill was supported by 260 members of the Verkhovna Rada, it provides for the establishment of a moratorium on the increase of tariffs for heat for the population at the expense of attracting more than UAH 125 billion (from international partners) to cover the difference in tariffs.

In particular, the Verkhovna Rada established that during the period of martial law and 6 months after the month in which martial law is suspended or canceled, it is prohibited to increase tariffs for natural gas distribution services and thermal energy (its production, transportation and supply) for all categories of consumers and services for the supply of thermal energy and the supply of hot water.

Also, for the specified period, the price of gas for household consumers, associations of co-owners of apartment buildings, gas boilers that use gas for the production of thermal energy for the population, is not subject to an increase from the price that was applied in relations between them and suppliers as of February 24, 2022.

At the same time, natural gas suppliers are prohibited from taking any actions to force the household consumer to pay the debt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada prohibited the enforcement of court decisions regarding the collection of debts for housing and utility services from individuals during the war in territorial communities located in the areas of military (combat) operations, or which are or were under temporary occupation or encirclement (blocking).