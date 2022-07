Russian troops attacked the territory of the penal colony in the settlement of Olenivka in the uncontrolled part of Donetsk region, where, among other things, captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were kept. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a targeted and deliberate artillery shelling of the penal colony in the settlement of Olenivka, where, in particular, Ukrainian prisoners were kept," the statement reads.

The purpose of the shelling was to cover up the torture and execution of Ukrainian prisoners, as well as to accuse Ukraine of committing "war crimes."

The General Staff emphasized that according to the information of the commander of the Missile Forces and the commander of the artillery of the Ground Forces of the AFU, the Ukrainian side did not attack Olenivka.

Information about the consequences of the shelling of the penal colony in Olenivka is currently being clarified.

Earlier today, the Russian mass media reported on the alleged shelling by the Ukrainian military on a penal colony where captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being held.

According to the statement of the militants of the so-called "DPR", more than 50 people were killed as a result of the shelling, and another 75 were injured.

Ukrainian Pravda publication cites its own sources in the law enforcement agencies and writes that the Russians fired at the barracks where the captured soldiers of the Azov regiment were staying.

It will be recalled that in late June, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, stated that Ukraine knows that the captured Azov soldiers are alive, but has no information about the conditions in which they are being held by the Russian military.