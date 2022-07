Orban Said That Agreement Between USA And RF Will End War In Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, believes that while there are no direct negotiations between Russia and the USA, there is little chance of ending the war in Ukraine.

He stated this in an interview with the state radio, Europena Pravda writes.

Orban repeated again that the West's strategy regarding the war in Ukraine has failed. According to him, sanctions against the Russians and the supply of weapons are not working, so negotiations must be held.

"Peace must be achieved, peace talks must be held," Magyar Nemzet quoted Orban as saying.

Orban said that the key role here is played by the Americans, who, according to him, are financing the war.

"As after the Second World War, we have to wait again for a security agreement from Russian-American agreements," he said.

Orban noted that the U.S. has currently supported Ukraine with USD 50 billion, and he does not know who will provide such an amount to Ukrainians in the next six months, but he is sure that "Europe does not have that much money."

"As long as the U.S. believes that this military strategy can lead to results, there will be no changes," said the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Orban emphasized: if the strategy of the West, and in particular Brussels, regarding the war in Ukraine does not change, then "we should expect a war economy from October." People are facing reduced consumption and rising prices, the latter, according to the Prime Minister, "the anteroom of a war economy".

It will be recalled that Orban previously stated that the EU sanctions had failed, and that Ukraine would never win the war.

In addition, the adviser to the Prime Minister of Hungary, Balazs Orban, said that the European Union should stop expanding sanctions against Russia, and instead work on negotiations on a ceasefire.