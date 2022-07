Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has destroyed 40,500 invaders. Over the past day, July 28, another 270 enemy soldiers were liquidated. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the enemy suffered the greatest losses over the past day in the Kryvyi Rih direction.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 29 were approximately:

personnel - about 40,500 (+270) people were eliminated,

tanks – 1,749 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles – 3,987 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 900 (+6) units,

MLRS - 258 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 117 (+0) units,

aircraft - 222 (+0) units,

helicopters - 190 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 731 (+2),

cruise missiles - 174 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 2,870 (+16) units,

special equipment - 77 (+2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders tried to advance on Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Velyka Novosilka, but as a result of the fighting they were forced to retreat. Also, the enemy tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the directions of Vodiane and Pisky.

Meanwhile, the Russian invaders have not given up the capture of the Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions and are concentrating their efforts on holding the captured areas of these regions.