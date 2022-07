Enemy Trying To Attack Near ​​Novoluhanske And Soledar - AFU

The enemy is trying to attack near ​​Novoluhanske and Soledar in Donetsk region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions near Novoluhanske and Soledar," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Currently, hostilities continue.

No active actions by the enemy were noted in the Kramatorsk direction.

The enemy shelled the areas of Siversk, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Kryva Luka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka, and Verkhniokamianske settlements with barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks. The enemy conduct airstrikes near Serebrianka and Spirne.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is firing near Shumy, Bakhmut, Berestove, Pokrovske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Travneve, Zaitseve and Vershyna. The invaders launched airstrikes near Soledar and Vesela Dolyna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault of the occupiers near Vershyna and Semyhirya in Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian military repulsed the attempted offensive of the invaders on Avdiivka. Russian troops tried to advance on Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Velyka Novosilka, but as a result of the fighting they were forced to retreat. Also, the enemy tried to carry out reconnaissance by combat in the directions of Vodiane and Pisky.