Ambassadors Of G7 And Turkey Arrived In Odesa In Anticipation Of Renewal Of Ukrainian Grain Exports

The Ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries (USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) and Turkey arrived in Odesa in anticipation of the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports. British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“My fellow G7 ambassadors and I are in Odesa with Turkey to reiterate the importance of the UN-brokered deal allowing food to be shipped out of Ukraine. Russia must respect the deal,” she wrote.

She illustrated her message with a photo showing the Ambassadors against the background of the Odesa seaport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations signed an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain.

The next day after the signing of the agreement, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the Odesa seaport.

Despite this, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine announced that the export of grain is planned to begin this week (July 25-31) from the sea trade port of Chornomorsk (Odesa region).

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed that Ukraine will start exporting grain through the Black Sea in accordance with the agreements signed in Istanbul.