Amount Of Cash In Circulation Up UAH 46.6 Billion Or 7.4% To UAH 674 Billion For 6M

The amount of cash in circulation for the first six months of 2022 increased by UAH 46.6 billion or 7.4% to UAH 674 billion.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the NBU.

The amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine as of July 1, 2022 was UAH 674 billion.

In particular: almost 3 billion pieces banknotes for the total amount of UAH 668.7 billion, as well as almost 14.1 billion pieces coins (excluding commemorative and investment coins) in the amount of UAH 5.1 billion.

This is by UAH 46.4 billion or 7.4% more than at the beginning of 2022 (as of January 1, 2022 - UAH 627.6 billion).

At the same time, if we compare with the beginning of April this year, there is a gradual reduction of cash in circulation.

This year in April–June, it decreased by almost 2% or UAH 11 billion (as of April 1, 2022, UAH 685 billion were in circulation).

For one resident of Ukraine, there were: 72 banknotes and 166 payment exchange and circulation coins (as of January 1, 2022 - 71 and 162 pieces, respectively).

Traditionally, the most coins in cash circulation are 10 kopecks (28.5% of the total number of coins in circulation), and the smallest are UAH 10 coins (0.8%).

Currently, the smallest amount of banknotes in circulation is UAH 10 (4% of the total number of banknotes in circulation).

This is due to the fact that the NBU gradually - as they wear out - replaces such banknotes with corresponding circulating coins, which can be in circulation for a much longer time.

The largest amount in cash circulation is now UAH 500 banknotes (24.9% of the total number of banknotes in circulation).

Such a change occurred due to the increase in demand for this denomination of banknotes, as well as an increase in the withdrawal of UAH 200 banknotes from circulation, in particular of the old design.

In times of war, many Ukrainians prefer cashless transactions with payment cards, which are safer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-March, the volume of cash increased by 9.2% to UAH 685 billion.

The National Bank takes separate measures to minimize the spending of international reserves on non-priority areas in wartime.