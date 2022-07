The Antimonopoly Committee has allowed the transfer of shares in six combined heat power plants (CHPPs) to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

That follows from a statement by the Committee, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

In particular, the Antimonopoly Committee allowed the transfer to the authorized capital of Naftogaz the shares in JSC Dnipro CHPP, JSC Kryvyi Rih CHPP, PrJSC Mykolayiv CHPP, JSC Kherson CHPP, JSC Odesa CHPP, and JSC Sievierodonetsk CHPP, which ensures an excess of 50% of the votes of the higher management bodies of the companies.

These enterprises are engaged in the production, transportation and supply of thermal energy for the needs of consumers, while all of them, with the exception of Kryvyi Rih CHPP, also perform activities in the production (generation) and supply of electric energy, and the raw material for the production of thermal and electric energy is territorial natural gas.

The committee established that these concentrations do not lead to monopolization or significant restriction of competition in the electricity market of Ukraine, since the combined share of the Naftogaz group and the objects of acquisition of control in the electricity market, after the implementation of the concentrations, will be less than 1%

At the same time, there is a risk of Naftogaz violating the requirements of the legislation on the protection of economic competition, in particular, in the form of eliminating or limiting competition for other suppliers of natural gas.

Thus, according to the notification, Antimonopoly Committee imposed obligations on the company.

"The main content of the obligations provides for the obligation of Naftogaz and business entities related to it by control relations to ensure the purchase by the specified enterprises of heat and communal energy for their gas needs on a competitive basis after the expiration of the public service obligation (PSO) and in the absence of another decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on the imposition of special obligations on Naftogaz or business entities related to it by control relations, regarding the sale of gas to heat energy producers. Naftogaz must report to the committee on the fulfillment of obligations annually by April 1 for 3 years after the cancellation of PSO," the message says.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, in June, the Cabinet of Ministers ordered six thermal power plants to be transferred to the ownership of Naftogaz of Ukraine.