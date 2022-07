Overnight into Friday, Russian aggressors conducted another shelling of the central part of Kharkiv.

City Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram in the morning of July 29.

"At 4:09, there were two hits. Both missiles hit the central part of the city. In one case, a two-story building was hit. An emergency department is already working there. They are dismantling the rubble, looking for people under it. In the other case, a missile hit the building of one of the higher educational institutions of Kharkiv," the mayor wrote.

He noted that so far there is no information about the victims or the dead and expressed hope that it will be so.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 27, spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk reported on a fire at a Russian ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied Horlivka, Donetsk region.

On July 26, the Ukrainian military destroyed the field ammunition and personnel of the Russian occupiers in Kharkiv direction.

At the same time, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops on July 27 increased by 160 to 40,230, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 4 tanks and 11 artillery systems last day.