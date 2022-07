The update to the bill On Media has been published in a form of proposals of the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy to the registered "revised" bill. The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) informs about this on Telegram.

As stated in the message from the NUJU, members of the Ukrainian Parliament Mykyta Poturayev, Iryna Konstankevych, and Yevheniya Kravchuk publish on the website of the Committee "proposals aimed at improving the bill On Media" published two years ago.

The comparative table with revisions consists of 311 pages.

The authors insist on implementing the idea that all Ukrainian media - audiovisual, print and online - should be regulated by the current state television and radio regulator - the National Council.