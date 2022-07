China saw more than 1.45 bln domestic tourist trips in the first half of 2022, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Of these trips, 1.09 bln were made by urban tourists, while 364 mln were made by rural residents, the ministry said in a report.

China's domestic tourism revenue reached ¥1.17 trln (about $$173 bln) during the period, official figures show.