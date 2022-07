Russian occupiers, presumably, can carry out only two significant offensive operations in Ukraine - on Siversk and on Bakhmut in Donetsk region.

This opinion was expressed by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

These operations have focused on the offensive since the end of the operational pause on July 16.

The Russians allocated enough resources to conduct almost daily ground attacks and seize territory in these two directions, but could not maintain the same pace of attack or achieve similar territorial conquests elsewhere in Ukraine. Thus, the Russian offensive is likely to culminate before capturing any other large urban areas of Ukraine.

Key findings of ISW analysts:

Ukrainian forces could launch a local counterattack southwest of Izium.

Russian troops attacked settlements to the east of Siversk, northeast and southeast of Bakhmut.

Ground battles continue north of Kharkiv.

The Republic of Mari El in the Russian Federation sent two volunteer battalions for training and forms the third battalion for transfer to Ukraine.

Russian occupation authorities import Russians to work in the occupied territories due to the lack of Ukrainian collaborators.

The Mariupol occupation authorities continue to detain humanitarian aid to force civilians to cooperate with and work for the occupation administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian offensive in three directions in the east.

In particular, in the area of Bakhmut, the invaders tried to improve the tactical position, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy's assault actions in the directions of Klynove - Bakhmut and Myronivske - Semyhiria and forced the invaders to retreat.