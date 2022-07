North Korea is ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent, its leader Kim Jong-un said. BBC reported this on Thursday, July 28 with reference to North Korea's state news agency KCNA.

"In his Victory Day speech (the anniversary of the end of the Korean War (1950-1953)), Mr. Kim said that nuclear threats from the United States required North Korea to achieve the "urgent historical task" of beefing up its self-defence.

Mr. Kim added that the country was "fully ready for any military confrontation" with the U.S., state news agency KCNA reported.

The publication notes that the tension on the Korean Peninsula is growing, because North Korea can prepare the seventh nuclear test and conduct it at any time, although the last one occurred in 2017.

The U.S. Special Representative to North Korea Sung Kim said North Korea has tested an unprecedented number of missiles this year - 31 compared to 25 in the most recent record-breaking 2019, to which South Korea responded in June by launching eight of its own missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, North Korea launched a ballistic missile.

In 2018, North and South Korea cleared the world's most dangerous border zone.

The DPRK also threatened to resume the nuclear program if the United States did not lift sanctions.