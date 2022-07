In January-June 2022, MHP (Kyiv), one of the largest poultry producers, reduced the sale of chicken meat by 11.5%, or by 39,020 tons to 299,573 tons compared to the same period in 2021.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first half of the year, domestic sales of poultry meat decreased by 6% to 134,706 tons, while export sales decreased by 17% to 157,892 tons.

"Due to difficulties associated with the war in Ukraine, the total sales of chicken meat to third parties in the second quarter of 2022 decreased year-on-year by 23% and amounted to 140,549 tons mainly due to a decrease in export sales due to logistical problems and a decrease in the number of population and territory for sales in Ukraine due to the war," the statement said.

The average price of chicken meat (taking into account the price of culinary products) in the 2nd quarter of 2022 amounted to USD 2.03 per 1 kg of natural weight without VAT and increased by 22% compared to the same period last year solely due to high export prices.

The average price of chicken meat in Ukraine in the 2nd quarter of 2022 decreased by 12% year-on-year and amounted to USD 1.43 per 1 kg, mainly due to a lower share of sales of chilled products and a change in the product mix.

The export price of chicken in the 2nd quarter of 2022 increased by 55% year-on-year and amounted to USD 2.63 per 1 kg, mainly as a result of optimization of the product mix and due to high prices for breast and fillet in Europe and the Middle East, as well as small carcasses in the Middle East.

In January-June 2022, a major chicken producer in Slovenia, PerutninaPtuj, part of MHP, increased poultry sales by 5% to 37,363 tons compared to the same period in 2021.

"In the second quarter of 2022, chicken meat production made 31,259 tons of chicken and turkey, which is 6% higher year-on-year. At the time, sales made 19,619 tons and remained relatively stable year-on-year. Annual growth is mainly due to an increase in production volumes at all production facilities in the Balkans," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, MHP increased poultry meat sales by 0.6% or 4,080 tons to 704,010 tons compared to 2020.

The company ended 2021 with a net profit of USD 393 million, increasing revenue by 24.1%, or USD 461 million, to USD 2.372 billion.

On February 2, 2021, Mironivsky Hliboproduct officially changed its legal name to MHP.

MHP is a vertically integrated complex of enterprises producing chicken, hatching eggs, feed, engaged in crop production, cultivating 360,000 hectares of land, and producing chicken meat under the name Nasha Riaba.

Yurii Kosiuk is the founder of the company.