Russian occupation troops, violating the customs of war and for the purpose of misleading, used the field uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with white bandages on their arms and legs during the assault in the area of ​​Pisky settlement, Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook on Thursday, July 28.

The General Staff notes that the Russian occupiers resumed assault operations in the direction of Avdiivka and Pisky in Donetsk region, but could not succeed and were forced to withdraw. At the same time, the enemy used prohibited techniques.

The enemy also shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Opytne, Memryk, Karlivka, Netailove, Pisky, Nevelske and Krasnohorivka, and also made an air strike near Avdiivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, a total of 271 fire missions were carried out by Ukrainian missile and artillery units during the combat day, and 5 strikes were carried out by aircraft on the enemy.

The enemy seeks to regain lost positions in the Kryvyi Rih direction and failed an assault near Bilohirka in Kherson region.

At the same time, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for July 27 increased by 160 to 40,230 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 4 tanks and 11 artillery systems last day.