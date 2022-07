The Verkhovna Rada has banned the privatization of defense enterprises that make weapons.

227 parliamentarians voted for bill No. 5397 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shuliak, said in a Telegram channel that the Rada added to the list of objects that are not subject to privatization enterprises for the manufacture and repair of all types of weapons in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations formed in accordance with the law, the Security Service of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Rada excluded from the list of objects not subject to privatization enterprises for the manufacture, repair of technical and other means of rehabilitation for persons with disabilities (due to the large number of private enterprises providing similar services).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada recommends that the authorized person of the military command immediately take measures of the legal regime of martial law in accordance with the established procedure for the forced alienation of the property of the private joint-stock company New Kramatorsk Machine-Building Plant (Kramatorsk, Donetsk region).